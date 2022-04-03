Analysts Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Target Price at $21.20

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,434. The firm has a market cap of $176.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

