Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $580,040,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 4,698,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,079. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

