Analyzing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Autohome alerts:

This table compares Autohome and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 29.63% 11.85% 9.46% TELUS International (Cda) 3.56% 12.74% 5.65%

52.7% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.14 billion 3.79 $352.88 million $2.67 12.67 TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.95 $78.00 million $0.29 84.00

Autohome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELUS International (Cda). Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Autohome and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 3 4 2 0 1.89 TELUS International (Cda) 1 1 8 0 2.70

Autohome currently has a consensus target price of $45.32, indicating a potential upside of 33.92%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 55.17%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Autohome.

Summary

Autohome beats TELUS International (Cda) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.