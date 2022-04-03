Analyzing Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Jacada has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.4% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A AudioEye -57.96% -67.45% -44.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jacada and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

AudioEye has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 172.90%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Jacada.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jacada and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioEye $24.50 million 3.19 -$14.21 million ($1.29) -5.30

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AudioEye.

Summary

AudioEye beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jacada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

