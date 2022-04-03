Analyzing Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seritage Growth Properties and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 4.86 -$28.15 million ($0.82) -15.84 Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.59 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -24.12% -3.47% -1.12% Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28%

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

