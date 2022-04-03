Analyzing Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xponential Fitness and RedBall Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 7.15 -$18.83 million N/A N/A RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A $6.78 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xponential Fitness and RedBall Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A RedBall Acquisition N/A 5.84% 1.18%

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

