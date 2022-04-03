Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Angi has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Angi by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Angi by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,848,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 153,129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Angi by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Angi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 166,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

