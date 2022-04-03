Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

