Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,898,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,676. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

