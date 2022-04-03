Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 698 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. The stock has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.24 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

