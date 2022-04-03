Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MercadoLibre by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,753.42.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $34.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,224.13. The stock had a trading volume of 369,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,077.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,288.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

