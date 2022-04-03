Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.77. 2,618,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

