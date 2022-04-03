Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.57. 25,927,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,264,328. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

