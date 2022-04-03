Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in CVS Health by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 98,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

