Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 226 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.25. 2,023,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.32.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.