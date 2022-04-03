APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.97.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

