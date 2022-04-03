Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 2,201,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

