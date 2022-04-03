Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 2,201,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
