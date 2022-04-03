Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGTC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 123,550 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTC stock remained flat at $$1.07 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 718,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,804. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

