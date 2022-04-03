Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,386,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,411,000 after acquiring an additional 529,020 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,516,000 after acquiring an additional 272,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 946,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 490,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

