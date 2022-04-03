Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.58 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
ARCE stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.32 million, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.73.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
About Arco Platform (Get Rating)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
