ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,916 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,080,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,314,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.