ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VST opened at $23.44 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

