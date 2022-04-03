ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.56 and its 200 day moving average is $352.51. The firm has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

