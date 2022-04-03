ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $868,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

