ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.