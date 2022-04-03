Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,298. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

