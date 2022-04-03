Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives $11.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ARGTF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 17,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,131. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

