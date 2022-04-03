ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

