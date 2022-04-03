ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 425.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 60,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

