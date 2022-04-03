Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO Sells $10,012.38 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $10,012.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ASMB opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
