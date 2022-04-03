Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO Sells $10,012.38 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $10,012.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASMB opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.