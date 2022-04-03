Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $185.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 1-year low of $141.78 and a 1-year high of $185.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average is $161.30.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

