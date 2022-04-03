Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AGO stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

