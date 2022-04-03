Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

