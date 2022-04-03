Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CAO Sells $110,720.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $765.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $216.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.46 million. Analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATLC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.
Atlanticus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlanticus (ATLC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.