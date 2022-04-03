Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CAO Sells $110,720.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $765.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $216.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.46 million. Analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlanticus by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlanticus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Atlanticus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlanticus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atlanticus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATLC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Atlanticus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.