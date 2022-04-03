Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.39 and last traded at $81.41. 15,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 706,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,011 shares of company stock worth $2,450,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $888,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

