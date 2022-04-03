Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $121.46.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

