AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 77,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $818.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About AudioCodes (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.