Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.04 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.59.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

