Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $43.85 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72.

