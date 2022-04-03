Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

