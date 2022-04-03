Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,994 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $101.26 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $108.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

