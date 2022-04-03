Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $318,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 434,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 562.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,827,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $138.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

