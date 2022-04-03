Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,367.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,313.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,358.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

