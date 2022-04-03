Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 883.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,008 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 102,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 407,108 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $898.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

