Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

Clorox stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

