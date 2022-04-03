Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $196.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.95. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.