Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of AVAH opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.