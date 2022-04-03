Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVAH. Stephens decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

