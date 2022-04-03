Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVAH. Stephens decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
