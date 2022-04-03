Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.45.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.