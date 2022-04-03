Axcella Health Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 26,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crane acquired 39,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

